Dropbox And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 dropped by more than 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Dropbox
- The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. DBX President Timothy Young sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $22.70. The insider received around $340.44 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.
Walmart
- The Trade: Walmart Inc. WMT Director Robson Walton sold a total of 347,542 shares at an average price of $135.66. The insider received around $47.15 million as a result of the transaction.
- What’s Happening: DoorDash reportedly terminated its long-term collaboration with Walmart.
- What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 10,500 stores under 46 banners at the end of fiscal 2022, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.
Crocs
- The Trade: Crocs, Inc. CROX President Michelle Poole sold a total of 7,320 shares at an average price of $80.26. The insider received around $587.5 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Crocs recently issued Q3 sales and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- What Crocs Does: Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children.
