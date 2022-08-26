This Analyst Is Bullish On Okta Ahead Of Its Quarterly Results

- Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy and $135 price target on Okta, Inc OKTA, which will report its quarterly results on August 31.
- The analyst thinks they will beat and raise, but expectations align with the outcome.
- Last quarter, the stock had an outsized reaction to low expectations due to the hack announced in early CY22, he said.
- The firm beat and no impact from the hack led to a positive reaction against low expectations, Henderson noted.
- This quarter, he did not see those same dynamics. He still expects a positive reaction to the print.
- Henderson writes that Okta is more insulated from recessionary pressures than some might consider, as per seat pricing is sticky within contract periods and only resets on the renewals.
- Further, upsell, DBNR, new customer growth, and international expansion are helping drive robust growth.
- The customer-facing business of Auth0, now apples-to-apples, is growing faster than Okta's employee unit.
- Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 5.63% at $93.02 on the last check Friday.
