Dollar Tree To $170? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $185 to $170. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.3% to $148.50 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $563 to $589. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty shares rose 3.2% to $432.52 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut Dell Technologies Inc. DELL price target from $66 to $60. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Dell shares fell 4.2% to $45.85 in pre-market trading.
- Baird raised AECOM ACM price target from $82 to $89. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. AECOM shares fell 1.3% to $76.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley increased Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $250 to $270. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Dollar General fell 0.1% to $245.93 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON price target from $28 to $23. Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.5% to $10.96 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.