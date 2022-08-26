Chipotle Workers Vote For First Union In Michigan: Reuters

- Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG workers in its Lansing, Michigan restaurant have voted in favor of union formation, Reuters reported.
- Michigan has become the first U.S. Chipotle location to unionize.
- Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Augusta, Maine, had previously petitioned in June for a union election.
- The U.S. National Labor Relations Board then halted the election to investigate an unfair labor practice charge at the Maine restaurant.
- Following the pause, the workers formed an independent union called Chipotle United.
- Chipotle has joined the club of retail giants, including Starbucks Corp SBUX, where workers are voting to unionize.
- Price Action: CMG shares are trading lower by 0.32% at $1,658.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.
