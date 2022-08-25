Visa Hits A Milestone Highlighting Latest Consumer Dynamics

- Visa Inc V issued over 4 billion network tokens worldwide through Visa Token Service (VTS), marking a significant milestone in its proprietary offering.
- This historic milestone nearly doubled Visa's token count in one year, surpassing the number of physical cards in circulation worldwide.
- "Tokenization is a simple yet powerful concept pioneered by Visa: conceal and devalue sensitive payment data to stay ahead of fraudsters and make digital payments more secure," EVP Jack Forestell said. "The uptick in issuers, acquirers, merchants, and consumers all transacting with Visa tokens reinforces that the future of money is truly digital, and digital money must be built on trust."
- E-commerce volume has grown by more than 50% since the onset of the pandemic.
- Visa Token Service, which replaces 16-digit Visa account numbers with a digital token only Visa can unlock, helps to protect the underlying account information from fraudsters and bad actors.
- Visa clocked 19% revenue growth in Q3 to $7.28 billion, beating the consensus.
- The growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions drove the numbers.
- Visa reported quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share, which beat the estimate.
- Price Action: V shares closed lower by 0.06% at $206.67 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.