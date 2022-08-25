Jim Cramer Says He's Passing On This $10 Social Media Stock As It's 'Losing Money'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM is a "very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I’ve got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it’s called Eli Lilly and Company LLY."

When asked about Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO, Cramer said, "You know, Vista Outdoor if you actually got rid of the guns, I am a hunter, if you got rid of the guns and had just all the other stuff, I think the stock would be higher because that’s the world we’re in. Not saying it’s a good world, bad world, but it is the world we’re in."

The "Mad Money" host said he has no reason to recommend buying Snap Inc. SNAP as it is "losing money, other than the fact it’s a $10 stock. I can’t make that be the only reason why I recommend the stock."

"All the bulk shippers have the same problem," Cramer said when asked about Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE. Despite having giant yields, they are "not worth it. I don’t like the risk."