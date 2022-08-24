Kellogg Picks Gary Pilnick As CEO Designate Of North America Cereal Co.

- Kellogg Co K has appointed Gary Pilnick as the Chief Executive Officer of North America Cereal Co.
- The company has also appointed Dave McKinstray as Chief Financial Officer, Sherry Brice-Williamson as Chief Supply Chain Officer, and Doug VanDeVelde as Chief Growth Officer for North America Cereal Co.
- Bruce Brown will serve as Chief Customer Officer, and Shannon Bible will serve as Chief Transformation Officer of North America Cereal Co.
- The changes follow Kellogg’s recent plan to separate its businesses into Global Snacking Co, North America Cereal Co, and Plant Co.
- Gary Pilnick is a twenty-two-year veteran of Kellogg and an Executive Committee member since 2003 and currently serves as the Vice Chairman, Corporate Development, and Chief Legal Officer.
- The leadership will be effective upon completing the planned separation of North America Cereal Co. by the end of 2023.
- Price Action: K shares are trading flat at $76.19 on the last check Wednesday.
