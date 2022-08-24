Upstart Digital Health Company, DarioHealth, Announces Significant Contract with National Health Plan Provider, Giving Millions Access to Mental Health Resources

DarioHealth Corp. DRIO recently announced it is teaming up with a national health plan provider to improve access and navigation across mental health resources to patients on the plan.

The major deal will affect millions of patients and help “connect people quickly and conveniently to the right care for their needs,” DarioHealth President of North America Rick Anderson said.

The announcement comes at a time when the digital health industry has exploded. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic digital healthcare saw a significant spike and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% through 2026. Digital therapeutic programs, a subset of digital health, offer evidence-based, software-driven solutions to help prevent and treat health disorders.

DarioHealth is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) platform. It deals with a host of chronic metabolic, musculoskeletal and behavioral conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and depression. It uses an app that monitors patients’ various vitals, tracks their condition and allows health information to be shared directly with their doctor. By offering an integrated, multi-condition platform, Dario gives patients suffering from chronic conditions the ability to take active steps to protect their own health.

This integration separates DarioHealth from other providers such as Talkspace Inc. TALK, a single-service, mental health platform, or Pear Therapeutics Inc. PEAR, which focuses primarily on the provision of prescription digital therapeutics.

A Partnership With A Plan

DarioHealth has taken on a number of significant partnerships over the past year, including one with Solera Health to help patients cope with hypertension, and another with Sanofi S.A. SNY, a contract that will help roll out Dario’s comprehensive digital therapeutic platform. Its latest partnership with the national health plan will provide behavioral solutions as part of a growing health self-service movement.

Through the partnership with Dario, the national health plan will enhance its behavioral health platform by giving its clients access to a centralized digital system for navigating the self-help and coaching services available online.The plan hopes Dario’s app-screening and triage technology will allow patients to make informed decisions about their mental health, gain greater autonomy over their decisions and experience overall better healthcare provision.

Dario’s website mentions a variety of behavioral health options, including self-direction, interaction with a certified coach and counseling with a therapist. It says these options have seen positive results, including a 48% reduction in anxiety and a 59% reduction in depression.

“We expect to reach close to 10 million members with access to Dario's behavioral health solution over the next couple of years,” Anderson said. “The agreement between the plan and Dario is expected to begin generating potential revenue in the third quarter of 2022 with broad-based rollout anticipated to commence in 2023.”

