Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Soaring Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher Wednesday following reports suggesting the company secured a loan deal.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, Bed Bath & Beyond has found a financing source to help support its liquidity issues.
The home furnishings retailer reportedly told prospective lenders Tuesday that it has selected a lender to provide the company a loan following a marketing process from JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.
Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged as GameStop Corp GME chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the struggling retailer. According to a regulatory filing from Bed Bath & Beyond, the company planned to execute on its "priorities to enhance liquidity, make strategic changes and improve operations" following Cohen's departure.
"Specifically, we have been working expeditiously over the past several weeks with external financial advisors and lenders on strengthening our balance sheet, and the Company will provide more information in an update at the end of this month," Bed Bath & Beyond said.
Related Link: 'One Giant Amateur Hour'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bed Bath & Beyond Stock
BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $4.38.
The stock was up 25.6% at $11.01 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.