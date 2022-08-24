Union Claims Starbucks Closed Two Locations In Retaliation: Reuters

- Starbucks Corp SBUX employees union representing about 200 cafés said the company closed two locations in response to union activities, Reuters reported.
- Workers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Seattle, Washington, have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections.
- The coffeehouse giant said it is drawing the shutters in the two places due to safety concerns.
- "We apply the same focus on safety at unionized and non-union stores and are closing non-union stores where we are similarly challenged in providing a safe environment for our customer and partner experience," the report cited a Starbucks spokesperson.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $84.75 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
