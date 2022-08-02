Starbucks Q3 Earnings Brew: Revenue And Earnings Beat, Global Comps Jump 3% Despite China Lockdowns

Starbucks Corp SBUX reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings results Tuesday after the bell. Here's a look at the highlights from the quarter.
What Happened: Starbucks said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $8.15 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.1 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The coffee giant reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 75 cents per share.
Global comparable store sales increased 3% year-over-year, driven by a 6% increase in average ticket, but partially offset by a 3% decline in comparable transactions. U.S. and North America comparable store sales increased 9% year-over-year. International comps decreased 18% year-over-year, driven by a 44% decrease in China comps in the wake of extended COVID-19 lockdowns.
“We have clear line-of-sight on what we need to do to reinvent the company, elevate our partner and customer experiences and drive accelerated, profitable growth all around the world,” said Howard Schultz, interim CEO of Starbucks.
What's Next: Starbucks said its full-year guidance will remain suspended for the balance of the year.
"Our commitment to deliver shareholder value has not wavered, and we are making the right decisions and investments today for the future of Starbucks,” said Rachel Ruggeri, CFO of Starbucks.
See Also: How To Trade Starbucks Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
SBUX Price Action: Starbucks has a 52-week high of $117.80 and a 52-week low of $68.39.
The stock was up 1.54% in after hours at $85 at press time.
Photo: Fabian Holtappels from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.