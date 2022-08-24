Facebook Fixes Unique Glitch Hampering User Experience

- Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook acknowledged users facing bizarre posts on their feeds and assured efforts to resolve the issue, the TechCrunch reports.
- Facebook tweeted that a configuration change “caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed,” and the company has now fixed the error.
- Global users complained for over three hours about seeing random posts and activity tickers to celebrities’ pages from strangers on their timelines.
- The posts reportedly took over users’ main feed and suppressed the usual stream of images, videos, and other stories shared by friends.
- Also Read: Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever After Meta, YouTube
- If anyone posts to or engages with a celebrity’s page, those posts and activities will likely appear on the user feed.
- Several users also reported facing outage issues with Facebook, according to DownDetector.
- “We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook Feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.
- A recent study suggested that only 32% of teens aged 13-17 use Facebook with only 2% of teens using it regularly.
- Meta remained focused on its metaverse ambitions and emulated ByteDance Ltd TikTok to win more subscribers, including migrating resources from its Facebook News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 0.24% at $161.50 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
