EXCLUSIVE: Vuzix Releases Vuzix Blade 2 High Performance AR Smart Glasses

Vuzix Corp VUZI, a supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, unveiled Blade 2 smart glasses.

What Happened? The Blade 2 smart glasses is an AR workforce solution inspired by the popular Blade form factor that delivers a host of advanced features and high performance specifically designed to meet the needs of connected workers.

Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses list for $1,299.99 and will be available on the Company's website in September.

Why Does It Matter? Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses, configured exclusively for industry use, pack a power-efficient high, performance Qualcomm processor that now runs Android 11 in support of a large variety of enterprise-focused apps.

The glasses offer simple integration with MDMs along with a full 40GB of integrated storage and enhanced security.

Expanded connectivity options through WiFi and Bluetooth provide support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidths, enabling improved network access.

See-through waveguide optics provide a private, ultrabright display that delivers crisp, 24-bit full-color images regardless of whether workers use them indoors or in sunlight.

Vuzix Blade 2's lightweight form factor still provides all-day comfort and protection, keeping front-line workers collaborating safely with noise canceling microphones, integrated speakers, and ANSI Z87.1 safety glasses certification.

Prescription inserts for vision correction are also available.

CEO Paul Travers said, "Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses are now optimized for enterprise use across a staggering number of use cases. They deliver the versatility that's critical in diverse work environments, including head tracking, a touchpad, and voice commands, so workers can easily access see-what-I-see virtual assist and collaboration software, real-time data, work instructions, mixed reality, HD photography, and video streaming."

