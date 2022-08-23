Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Nortech Systems NSYS - P/E: 4.64 Hewlett Packard HPE - P/E: 5.16 Vishay Intertechnology VSH - P/E: 8.64 Synchronoss Technologies SNCR - P/E: 9.88 China Index Holdings CIH - P/E: 1.97

Most recently, Nortech Systems reported earnings per share at $0.25, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.04. Hewlett Packard's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.53. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.08%, which has increased by 0.06% from 3.02% last quarter.

Most recently, Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.71. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.89%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 2.02% last quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.1, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.02. China Index Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.03, which has decreased by 57.14% compared to Q1, which was 0.07.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.