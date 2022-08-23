Why Zoom Video Is Trading Lower By 11%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Quotient Limited QTNT shares rose 58.2% to $0.3070 in pre-market trading. Quotient recently reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares rose 34.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS rose 23.6% to $0.6603 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN rose 22.8% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced the ability to optimize Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.
- AC Immune SA ACIU rose 19.1% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Monday.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 13.4% to $0.5104 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Monday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN shares rose 11.4% to $6.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 26% on Monday.
- Zomedica Corp. ZOM rose 10.5% to $0.2974 in pre-market trading. Zomedica appointed Pamela Nichols, DVM to its Board of Directors.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS rose 10.4% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Monday. The company recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO rose 9.5% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 8.8% to $0.8723 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 8.5% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling recently announced US offering 6.9 million common shares at public offering price of $3.60 per share.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.PANW rose 8.5% to $551.47 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY23 guidance above estimates. The company’s board also announced a three-for-one stock split.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK rose 8.4% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday. Kidpik recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA rose 5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. Dada Nexus) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.7% year-on-year, to RMB2.28 billion.

Losers
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB shares fell 36.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Cellectar Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.22 per share.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT fell 25% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after the company priced $60 million convertible senior notes offering to refinance existing 13% senior secured notes due 2024.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares fell 22.4% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 73% on Monday.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 14.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after surging more than 48% on Monday.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 13.1% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Monday.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 13.1% to $0.3650 in pre-market trading. Kiromic BioPharma shares gained over 11% on Monday after the company on Friday said it has determined not to pursue its contemplated public offering at this time.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON fell 13.1% to $111.19 in pre-market trading. Axon Enterprise recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 11% to $86.70 in pre-market trading. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company ended the quarter with 204,100 Enterprise customers, up 18% year-over-year.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK fell 9.1% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
- DLocal Limited DLO fell 8.8% to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Dlocal reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC fell 7.5% to $0.3294 in pre-market trading after jumping 66% on Monday.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL shares fell 7.1% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Monday. Artelo Biosciences recently announced the publication of pre-clinical results of its FABP inhibitor platform.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ fell 5.6% to $20.64 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
