Why Is This Analyst Optimist Over Absolute Software, Paycor, Zuora Results This Week?

- Needham analyst Scott Berg acknowledged that June-quarter earnings would conclude this week while July-quarter earnings fire up with five companies reporting, namely, Absolute Software Corp ABST, Paycor HCM, Inc PYCR, Salesforce, Inc CRM, Workday, Inc WDAY, and Zuora, Inc ZUO.
- He saw that 2QF22 earnings had a robust positive bend to them; however, last week's IGV (-3.9%) underperformed both the NASDAQ (-2,6%) and the S&P 500 (-1.2%) as new interest rates drove investors away from his growth-orientated space.
- This week, he was most positive on ABST (reiterated Buy; Price Target $14), PYCR (maintained Buy; Price Target $42), and ZUO (reaffirmed Buy; Price Target $24).
- For ABST, he believes educational sales had a solid seasonal rebound, while his industry checks suggest the company's Enterprise and Government segment continues to execute well.
- For PYCR, SaaS payroll companies have reported strong CY2Q 2022 results so far, and his industry work suggests PYCR had a similar demand benefit.
- For ZUO, he believes the current valuation of 3x ARR is too low given the 20%+ ARR growth opportunity he foresees for the next few years, driven by improving sales productivity.
- While the company has not made any acquisitions with the capital from Silver Lake, he does not expect any transformative deals but rather technology-focused tuck-in deals that are incremental to the product portfolio.
- Price Action: ABST shares traded lower by 0.88% at $10.15 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.