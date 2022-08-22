A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Nam Tai Property NTP - P/E: 3.4 City Office REIT CIO - P/E: 1.22 NexPoint Real Estate NREF - P/E: 6.6 LXP Industrial Trust LXP - P/E: 9.94 Newmark Group NMRK - P/E: 6.76

This quarter, Nam Tai Property experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.01 in Q2 and is now $-0.11. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 2.32%.

City Office REIT has been featured as a value stock. City Office REIT's Q2 EPS sits at $0.4, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.84%, which has increased by 2.12% from 4.72% last quarter.

Most recently, NexPoint Real Estate reported earnings per share at $0.56, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.88%, which has increased by 0.1% from 8.78% last quarter.

LXP Industrial Trust saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q1 to $0.17 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.69%, which has increased by 1.58% from 3.11% in the previous quarter.

Newmark Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.46, which has increased by 27.78% compared to Q1, which was 0.36. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.04%, which has increased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 0.93%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.