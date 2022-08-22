Apple, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday after recording losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Moderna
- The Trade: Moderna, Inc. MRNA Director Noubar B. Afeyan sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $165.24. The insider received around $1.65 million from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Moderna will supply 12 million doses of omicron-containing bivalent covid-19 booster vaccines to the Government of Canada.
- What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.
Walmart
- The Trade: Walmart Inc WMT 10% owner Jim Walton sold a total of 3,338,811 shares at an average price of $139.50. The insider received around $202.66 million as a result of the transaction.
- What’s Happening: DoorDash is ending its years-long partnership with Walmart to deliver groceries and other products from stores to customers, effective September, the Business Insider reported.
- What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 10,500 stores under 46 banners at the end of fiscal 2022, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.
Apple
- The Trade: Apple Inc. AAPL Senior Vice President Luca Maestri sold a total of 96,735 shares at an average price of $174.95. The insider received around $16.92 million from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Keybanc recently maintained Apple with an Overweight and raised the price target from $177 to $185.
- What Apple Does: Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods, and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others.
Flowers Foods
- The Trade: Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO President and CEO Ryals McMullian sold a total of 143,020 shares at an average price of $27.97. The insider received around $4 million from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat Q2 results.
- What Flowers Foods Does: Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States.
