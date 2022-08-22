Elon Musk Spells Out 2 'Giant Kahunas' He Hopes To Accomplish In 2022: 'Will Require Insane Work By Many Super-Talented People'

The task is cut out for Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s team, with the billionaire himself outlining the focus areas for the remainder of the year.

What Happened: The orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship reusable spacecraft and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving software are the main goals for this year, Musk said on Twitter early Monday.

Although many other things are in the pipeline, these are the two “giant kahunas,” he said.

“Will require insane work by many super talented people, but, if anyone can do it, they can,” he said in a pep talk directed apparently at his employees. He also commended his workforce and said it is an honor to work with such “awesome human beings."

Musk said in a separate tweet that the Neuralink progress update — “show & tell” is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Separately, the entrepreneur expressed a wish to have a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin, where Tesla is now headquartered, to San Antonino.

“It is the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics (and the Standard Model is proving quite resilient)1,” he said.

See also: Do You Want To Work With Elon Musk? Here's What Over 55% Of Benzinga's Twitter Followers Said

Why It’s Important: Musk announced Sunday a 25% bump up in the price of FSD, which is currently in beta testing. The price hike to $15,000 would take effect on Sept. 5 and this would mark the second upward adjustment for the year.

The FSD is seen by analysts as a major revenue earner for Tesla in the mid-to-long term.

Musk had said in early August that the Starship, which is being developed and tested at SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas facility, will likely have a successful orbital flight between one and 12 months. The Starship is meant to transport both crew and cargo to the Earth’s orbit, the Moon, and Mars. NASA has chosen Starship for its Moon mission and Musk also harbors an ambitious goal of using the spacecraft to transport humans to Mars in a bid to make life multi-planetary.

Price Action: In premarket trading, Tesla shares were plunging 2.05% to $890, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Daniel Oberhaus via Flickr