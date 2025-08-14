Bitcoin Tanks On Hot PPI Inflation; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Follow: Analyst Charts Course For BTC's Likely Moves

Leading cryptocurrencies dived on Thursday after hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation tempered risk appetite.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-4.09%
|$118,590.95
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-2.85%
|$4,608.59
|XRP XRP/USD
|-6.60%
|$3.09
|Solana SOL/USD
|-5.02%
|$193.61
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-8.64%
|$0.2253
Crypto Liquidations Hit $1 Billion
Bitcoin plummeted below $118,000 after reaching a new high of $124,000 on Wednesday. The apex cryptocurrency pared losses overnight after reentering $118,000.
The asset took another blow after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the government will not be buying additional BTC for the strategic national reserve.
Ethereum took a U-turn after getting close to breaking its previous record. Major altcoins like XRP and Solana also felt the pinch.
Over $1 billion was liquidated from the market over the last 24 hours, with bullish long traders losing over $873 million.
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded a marked dip in open interest in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, Binance futures traders bought the dip, with more than 55% of the accounts positioned long.
The "Greed" sentiment tanked from 75 to 60 in the last 24 hours, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|KuCoin Token (KCS)
|+1.81%
|$13.06
|UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
|+1.08%
|$9.36
|Kaia (KAIA)
|+0.10%
|$0.1575
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $4.02 trillion, following a decline of 3.87% in the last 24 hours.
Rate Cut Odds Fall Slightly
Stocks were a mixed bag on Thursday. The S&P 500 closed up 0.03% at 6,468.54, its third consecutive record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell marginally by 0.02% to close at 44,911.26, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite finished down 0.01% at 21,710.67.
Stocks got pressured after the Producer Price Index rose faster-than-expected in July, reigniting concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policies on inflation.
Traders now expect a 92% possibility that the central bank cuts interest rates by at its September meeting, down from 94% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool
Analyst Highlights Crucial Level For BTC
On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted that the ETH/BTC price ratio crossed above its 365-day moving average, a level that historically "marked the start of bullish Ethereum cycles."
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe weighed in on the state of the market.
"Higher timeframe, I would assume we’ll go slightly lower [BTC], consolidate, ETH drops another 10% and then altcoins have 1-2 weeks of momentum," the analyst projected. "Crucial level to break at $121,000.
