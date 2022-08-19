- DoorDash, Inc DASH is ending its years-long partnership with Walmart Inc WMT to deliver groceries and other products from stores to customers, effective September, the Business Insider reports.
- DoorDash reportedly stopped working with Walmart "as it was no longer mutually beneficial" and " focused on its long-term customer relationships."
- The partnership began in April 2018 as a pilot to deliver Walmart groceries to customers in the Atlanta metro area. Since then, the association has expanded to states across the country.
- Walmart has been working to build out its delivery arm on top of using third-party delivery service providers like DoorDash.
- "We'd like to thank DoorDash for their partnership and support of our customers the past several years," the Walmart spokesperson told Business Insider.
- Meanwhile, DoorDash has been building out its DoorDash Drive platform, its business-to-business service that provides drivers to merchants through their website or app.
- DoorDash Drive is now in the early stages of testing a service that will allow DoorDash drivers to pick up and drop off Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook Marketplace items to customers.
- Price Action: DASH shares traded lower by 3.31% at $64.49 on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Mapbox via Flickr
