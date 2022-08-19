Alibaba Reaches Out To TikTok Parent To Boost Presence: Report

- ByteDance's Douyin and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA - owned Ele.me agreed to collaborate to help the food delivery app establish a presence on Douyin, TikTok's Chinese counterpart Reuters reports.
- Ele.me would be one of the most prominent players that Douyin has brought into the mini-program platform.
- "Douyin's open platform is an important bridge that Douyin uses to connect users with business partners," Douyin CEO Kelly Zhang Nan said.
- Chinese "super-apps," including Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY WeChat and Ant Group's Alipay, forayed into the mini-program field to create ecosystems that keep users engaged.
- WeChat's average daily active users for mini-programs hit 450 million in 2021.
- Douyin has over 600 million daily active users.
- Douyin's mini-programs were different from other players as the app's recommendation algorithm mainly powered them.
- Ele.me is China's second-largest food delivery platform after Meituan MPNGY.
- In 2021, Douyin launched takeout orders directly via livestreams.
- Alibaba clocked a flat revenue growth in Q1 to $30.69 billion, beating the consensus of $30.05 billion. The China commerce segment declined by 1% Y/Y to $21.19 billion.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.69% at $90.11 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.