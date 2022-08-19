Insiders Selling Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Other Stocks

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Snap
- The Trade: Snap Inc. SNAP Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman sold a total of 34,986 shares at an average price of $12.28. The insider received around $429.61 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently reported Snapchat+ paying subscriber data along with new features to its platform.
- What Snap Does: Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.
Bed Bath & Beyond
- The Trade: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY EVP, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold a total of 55,013 shares at an average price of $25.52. The insider received around $1.4 million as a result of the transaction.
- What’s Happening: A new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer. The insider disposed a total of 5,000,000 shares at an average price of $21.17.
- What Bed Bath & Beyond Does: Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating 955 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies.
Dell Technologies
- The Trade: Dell Technologies Inc. DELL Co-Chief Operating Officer Charles Anthony Whitten sold a total of 177,747 shares at an average price of $47.93. The insider received around $8.52 million from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Credit Suisse recently initiated coverage on Dell with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $60.
- What Dell Technologies Does: Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises.
Skechers USA
- The Trade: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX Executive Vice President Mark Nason sold a total of 15,198 shares at an average price of $40.69. The insider received around $618.39 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Skechers USA, last month, reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.4% year-on-year, to $1.87 billion
- What Skechers Does: Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes.
