Insiders Selling Dropbox, Snap And This EV Stock

Fed minutes showed that officials agreed to keep hiking rates enough to cool down the economy in their meeting last month. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Dropbox
- The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. DBX Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold a total of 26,525 shares at an average price of $24.59. The insider received around $652.35 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.
Also check this: Investor Optimism Rises Following Strong Retail Earnings
Snap
- The Trade: Snap Inc. SNAP Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen sold a total of 20,482 shares at an average price of $12.17. The insider received around $249.16 thousand as a result of the transaction.
- What’s Happening: The company recently reported Snapchat+ paying subscriber data along with new features to its platform.
- What Snap Does: Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.
Have a look at our premarket coverage here .
Rivian Automotive
- The Trade: Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN Chief Accounting Officer Jeff Baker sold a total of 1,753 shares at an average price of $37.27. The insider received around $65.34 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Rivian Automotive recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- What Rivian Automotive Does: Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.