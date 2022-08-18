Exclusive: Worksport Expects Strong SOLIS And COR Pre-Order Sales

- Worksport Ltd WKSP said it expects the pre-orders of SOLIS, its proprietary solar truck bed tonneau cover, and its portable energy storage system, COR, to bring in revenues of $0.35 million - $0.45 million.
- The company said the pre-order data had exceeded its expectations.
- CEO Steven Rossi remarked that the pre-order data has helped to know the composition of their customers and would help in building marketing campaigns for the two products.
- The manufacturing of SOLIS and COR is expected to begin in Q4 2022 at Worksport’s West Seneca, New York facility.
- “Owners want off-grid portable and renewable green energy – and view the SOLIS and COR system as reflecting their own commitment to the future of the environment,” said Steven Rossi.
- Worksport has launched its eCommerce storefronts on Amazon.com, eBay, and Walmart marketplace to market its SOLIS and COR.
- Price Action: WKSP shares traded higher by 2.14% at $2.57 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
