Tencent Targets TikTok Way To Drive Growth, Intensifying Rivalry With The Short Video Specialist

- Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY saw advertising in its nascent short video platform becoming a potential revenue driver, CNBC reports.
- The new focus puts it in direct competition with China's leading short video players, ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese cousin of TikTok and Kuaishou Technology KUASF.
- Tencent's foray into a short video is relatively new and looked to step up the challenge to Douyin and Kuaishou.
- Also Read: Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever After Meta, YouTube
- Revenue from short-form video accounts for around 39% of China's total digital ad revenue, marking the most significant single ad revenue category ahead of categories like social networking and news.
- Tencent reported its first ever year-on-year quarterly revenue decline due to gaming business headwinds.
- China's sweeping tech crackdown, Covid's resurgence, and the subsequent economic weakness has weighed on the company.
- Tencent and the other leading gaming giants failed to make it to China's final cut for gaming licensing. As a result, it explored alternative avenues like overseas expansion, electric vehicles, and metaverse to drive growth.
- Tencent devoted a significant part of the earnings call explaining the potential of video ads and their importance to the revenue stream.
- Tencent saw video ads eventually grow into a substantial revenue source over time.
- Tencent acknowledged e-commerce live streaming as an "opportunity," but it "will take some time."
- Tencent aims to build awareness of the video product, then onboard merchants and advertisers.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares closed higher by 3.89% at $39.80 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.