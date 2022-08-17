Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

- Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Global-e Online shares rose 0.9% to $34.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut Weber Inc. WEBR price target from $7 to $2.75. Citigroup analyst Chasen Bender also downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Weber shares fell 0.6% to $8.42 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC price target from $10 to $4.5. UBS analyst John Sourbeer also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Singular Genomics shares fell 6.7% to close at $4.02 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities raised The J. M. Smucker Company SJM price target from $145 to $155. B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Smucker rose 1.1% to $139.07 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut KemPharm, Inc. KMPH price target from $40 to $37. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on the stock. KemPharm shares fell 7.1% to close at $5.52 on Tuesday.
