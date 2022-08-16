- Roy Jakobs is proposed to succeed Frans van Houten as Koninklijke Philips NV PHG CEO effective October 15.
- Houten's third term as CEO was not due to end until April.
- The departure coincided with Philips's massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year.
- Also Read: Competitor Recall Continues To Show Opportunities For ResMed
- Jakobs headed the company's Connected Care businesses.
- "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Frans for his transformational leadership of Philips over the last nearly 12 years," Chair Feike Sijbesma said.
- Sijbesma added: "We are pleased to propose to appoint Roy Jakobs as the new CEO of Philips. He has an impressive track record in driving performance improvements and value creation across a broad range of businesses – both within and outside Philips – including in health technology, coupled with extensive global leadership experience across Philips' health systems and consumer businesses throughout the company's transformation."
- Philips clocked a 7% comparable sales decline to €4.2 billion in Q2. Continued supply shortages and prolonged lockdowns in China led to the decline.
- Philips stock is still down more than 50% since it shocked investors in June 2021 by recalling 5.5 million ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea.
- Price Action: PHG shares traded higher by 2.64% at $20.63 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
