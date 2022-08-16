Nu Holdings, Ally Financial And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 17.5% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ rose 16.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed and Dante Genomics announced full commercial availability of ColoAlert in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares rose 12.8% to $8.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported closing of upsized $9.2 million initial public offering, Nasdaq listing, and full exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Zymergen Inc. ZY gained 12.2% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday..
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 11.3% to $5.21 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares rose 10.1% to $19.52 in pre-market trading. Magic Empire shares jumped over 115% on Monday on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 10.1% to $0.8060 in pre-market trading after dipping around 32% on Monday.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB rose 7.1% to $8.57 in pre-market trading.
- Ternium S.A. TX gained 6.6% to $37.19 in pre-market trading.
- Ally Financial Inc. ALLY shares gained 5.3% to $37.59 in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in the company.
