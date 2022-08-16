H&M Back On Alibaba's Tmall Months After Controversy Over Uyghur Comments Forced It To Shut Store

Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz HNNMY has reopened its official store on Alibaba Group Holding’s BABA Tmall months after the Chinese e-commerce platform took it down over the brand's criticisms of human rights abuses in the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang.
Neither H&M nor Tmall released a statement on what prompted the reopening. H&M declined to comment in response to a Benzinga query and an email sent to Tmall seeking comments didn't elicit any response as of press time.
See Also: Report Says China Using Political Crackdown Tools To Combat COVID-19 Outbreaks In Sensitive Regions Tibet, Xinjiang
The reopening was first noticed by Chinese netizens, according to Reuters.
H&M, in early 2021, was among several brands that raised concerns over alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province — which led to massive backlash from Chinese shoppers.
The statement from the world's second-largest fashion retailer led celebrities to cut ties with the brand and e-commerce platforms to drop H&M.
According to U.N. experts and rights groups, over a million people, mainly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have recently been detained by the Chinese authorities in camps in Xinjiang. At the same time, China has refuted all allegations of abuse.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.