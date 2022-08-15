A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Novartis NVS - P/E: 8.4 Talkspace TALK - P/E: 1.43 Organon OGN - P/E: 7.14 BioNTech BNTX - P/E: 3.45 Moderna MRNA - P/E: 5.21

Most recently, Novartis reported earnings per share at $1.56, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.54%, which has increased by 0.3% from 2.24% last quarter.

Talkspace's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $-0.15, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.13. Organon's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.25, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.65. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.44%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 3.37%.

BioNTech saw a decrease in earnings per share from 15.97 in Q1 to $6.87 now. Moderna's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.24, whereas in Q1, they were at 8.58.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.