Why Is Moderna Stock Moving Higher Today?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher Monday after the company's COVID-19 booster was granted conditional authorization in the UK.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional authorization for the use of the Omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older.
In the phase 2/3 trial, mRNA-1273.214 met all primary endpoints, including superior neutralizing antibody response against omicron (BA.1) when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in baseline seronegative participants.
"mRNA-1273.214 has consistently shown superior breadth of immune response over mRNA-1273 in clinical trials. This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from COVID-19 as we enter the winter months," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.
Moderna has completed regulatory submissions for mRNA-1273.214 in Australia, Canada and the EU and expects further authorization decisions in the coming weeks.
See Also: Landmark Drug Pricing Reform Bill Passes Congress House
MRNA Price Action: Moderna has a 52-week high of $249.42 and a 52-week low of $115.61.
The stock was up 2.73% at $175.85 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.