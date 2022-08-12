US Based Airlines Cancel 11% More Flights In Last 7 Months Vs. Pre-Pandemic Levels: Reuters

- U.S. airlines have canceled and delayed more flights in the first seven months of this year than during the comparable period in 2019, writes Reuters.
- According to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware, U.S.-based carriers canceled 128,934 flights from January to July, an increase of nearly 11% from pre-pandemic levels.
- Additionally, this year has seen close to one million flight delays.
- Related: International Airlines Prepare For Mayhem Of Summer Travel Season: Report
- American Airlines Group Inc AAL canceled 19,717 flights, the most among big U.S. carriers, followed by Southwest Airlines Co LUV at 17,381 flights, and the least cancellations at roughly 10,000 flights were reported by Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL.
- As a result of a pilot shortage and unforeseeable storms, airlines have had a challenging year and come under heavy regulatory scrutiny.
- Related: Fourth Of July Travel Is Picking Up: How Will Major US Airlines Handle Delays, Cancellations And Pilot Shortages?
- Flight delays from U.S airlines rose to 993,841 this year from 922,400 in the first seven months of 2019, according to FlightAware.
- In July, two U.S. senators urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to impose fines on airlines that postpone or cancel flights due to personnel or operational problems, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called for a revision of the laws that govern airlines.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.