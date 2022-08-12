These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns

When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm.

Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a comforting sign that it has strong fundamentals.

Small Cap Dividend Stock #1: Star Bulk Carriers Corp SBLK

Dividend Yield: 24.42%

Annual Dividend: $6.55

Frequency: Quarterly

Sector: Industrials

Star Bulk Carriers is one of the largest dry bulk shipping companies on the Nasdaq and is engaged in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargo worldwide including iron ores, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products.

The company also provides vessel management services and has a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons as of 2021. Since January 2022, the company has repurchased 790,011 common shares in open market transactions at an average price of $25.37 per share and still has an option to repurchase $19.7 million dollars in shares.

Small Cap Dividend Stock #2: UWM Holdings Corp UWMC

Dividend Yield: 10%

Annual Dividend: 40 cents

Frequency: Quarterly

Sector: Financials

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings is the No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation by origination for seven consecutive years. UWM engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States and it originates primarily conforming and government loans through its wholesale channels.

Although originations decreased in the second quarter of 2022 to $29.9 billion dollars, compared to $59.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, net income increased 55% year-over-year compared to the same quarter last year.

Small Cap Dividend Stock #3: Camping World Holdings Inc CWH

Dividend Yield: 8.08%

Frequency: Quarterly

Annual Dividend: $2.50

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Camping World Holdings through its subsidiaries is the largest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services in America. Camping World serves its customers through dealerships and e-commerce platforms, while maintaining approximately 187 retail locations in 40 states in the U.S.

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World Holdings stated, “We are pleased with the sale of almost 39,000 new and used RVs which contributed to record revenues for the second quarter. We believe our team has both the focus and experience to navigate our business through changes in market conditions as evidenced by our solid financial results.”