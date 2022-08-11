These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years

Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession.

Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors earn total returns better than the market during times of recession. This is because dividend aristocrats perform better over the one-, three-, five-, and ten-year periods as they offer stable income and growth.

Aristocrat Dividend Stock #1: Procter & Gamble Co PG

Procter & Gamble is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 2.51% or $3.65 per share annually, which is profound as it has increased quarterly dividends for the past 66 years. In 2022, Procter & Gamble saw sales of $76.1 billion dollars, up 5% from the previous year, and the company has 10 different product categories in more than 180 countries.

Procter & Gamble provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide, operating in five segments such as beauty and grooming, health care, fabric and home care, feminine and family care, and baby.

Aristocrat Dividend Stock #2: 3M Co MMM

3M is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 4.01% or $5.96 per share annually, which is notable as the corporation has increased quarterly dividends for the past 65 years. 3M recently announced its intent to spin off its health care business, resulting in two world-class, public companies that will be well positioned to pursue their respective growth plans.

3M is a worldwide-diversified technology company, operating through four segments including safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, and consumer.