These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years

Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession.
Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors earn total returns better than the market during times of recession. This is because dividend aristocrats perform better over the one-, three-, five-, and ten-year periods as they offer stable income and growth.
Aristocrat Dividend Stock #1: Procter & Gamble Co PG
Procter & Gamble is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 2.51% or $3.65 per share annually, which is profound as it has increased quarterly dividends for the past 66 years. In 2022, Procter & Gamble saw sales of $76.1 billion dollars, up 5% from the previous year, and the company has 10 different product categories in more than 180 countries.
Procter & Gamble provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide, operating in five segments such as beauty and grooming, health care, fabric and home care, feminine and family care, and baby.
Also Read: These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Offer Generous Dividend Yields: Passive Income For ESG Investors
Aristocrat Dividend Stock #2: 3M Co MMM
3M is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 4.01% or $5.96 per share annually, which is notable as the corporation has increased quarterly dividends for the past 65 years. 3M recently announced its intent to spin off its health care business, resulting in two world-class, public companies that will be well positioned to pursue their respective growth plans.
3M is a worldwide-diversified technology company, operating through four segments including safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, and consumer.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.