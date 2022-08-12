Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Centerra Gold CGAU - P/E: 4.02 Valhi VHI - P/E: 7.29 Resolute Forest Prods RFP - P/E: 3.79 Mosaic MOS - P/E: 6.24 B2Gold BTG - P/E: 9.64

Centerra Gold saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.19 in Q1 to $-0.12 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.43%, which has increased by 1.22% from 3.21% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Valhi experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.59 in Q1 and is now $0.98. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.62%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 0.69% last quarter.

This quarter, Resolute Forest Prods experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.26 in Q1 and is now $2.0. Mosaic's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $3.64, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.41. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.98%, which has decreased by 0.25% from 1.23% last quarter.

This quarter, B2Gold experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.06 in Q1 and is now $0.04. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.88%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 3.89% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.