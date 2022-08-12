This Leading South Korean Chipmaker Eyes US For Advanced Chip Packaging Plant: Report

- South Korea's SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of 2023, Reuters reports.
- The plant, worth "several billions," would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers.
- The plant will likely be near a university with engineering talent.
- SK Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate, owner of SK Hynix, announced the new plant in July as part of a $22 billion U.S.-based investment package in semiconductors, green energy, and bioscience projects.
- It looked to allocate $15 billion to the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.
- The U.S.'s CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 aim to spend $52.7 billion to drive industry resilience against China.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM, Intel Corp INTC, and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF are the front-runners for the U.S. grant as they are amid massive expansion plans in the country.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.