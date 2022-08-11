5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

California Resources CRC - P/E: 4.43 APA APA - P/E: 3.74 SandRidge Energy SD - P/E: 4.51 PetroChina Co PTR - P/E: 5.32 TotalEnergies TTE - P/E: 6.63

California Resources has been featured as a value stock. California Resources's Q2 EPS sits at $1.13, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.

Most recently, APA reported earnings per share at $2.37, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.92. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.31%, which has decreased by 0.14% from 1.45% in the previous quarter.

SandRidge Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.32, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.94. PetroChina Co saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.41 in Q4 to $3.31 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.31%, which has decreased by 3.43% from 8.74% in the previous quarter.

TotalEnergies has reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.75, which has increased by 10.29% compared to Q1, which was 3.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.04%, which has increased by 0.7% from last quarter's yield of 5.34%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.