We're Finally Here. Gas Is Now Under $4 Nationwide In Historic Pace of Decline

- According to data from AAA, U.S. average retail gasoline prices dropped below $4 a gallon, the lowest level since early March, reported Bloomberg.
- According to data released on Thursday, prices were at $3.99, maintaining a pattern of decline that has lasted over two months.
- Recent fuel consumption has been lower than it was in the summer of 2020 when the nation was grappling with the pandemic.
- U.S. retail gas prices have decreased thus far this summer as a result of a decline in the price of oil and weak demand for fuel. Data released on Wednesday revealed that the consumer price index's recent rise slowed down after reaching multiple record highs in June when it increased by 9%.
