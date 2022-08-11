Corruption Probes Spread To Chipmaker Executives. Is This China's Retaliation Against The West?

- Tudor Brown, the former president of Softbank Group Corp SFTBY Arm Ltd, has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) after nine years, Bloomberg reports.
- The U.S. recently imposed sanctions on the leading Chinese chipmaker.
- "Bittersweet day today. After 9 years, I resigned from SMIC board. The international divide has further widened," his LinkedIn profile read.
- Brown, who's also a director at Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGY, was a key executive at Arm from 1990 till May 2012, before SoftBank scooped the British firm in 2016.
- Meanwhile, China investigated three former executives connected to the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, called the "Big Fund," which raised $51 billion in its last two funding rounds, Financial Times reports.
- China probed Du Yang, former director at SINO IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund's assets, for "suspected serious violations of disciplines and laws."
- China also investigated two former investment managers at SINO IC Capital, Yang Zhengfan and Liu Yang.
- China put at least five chip fund executives under probe for fraud in the past two months.
- Beijing is under pressure to fast-track its semiconductor industry as growing U.S. restrictions threaten its chip supply chain.
- The U.S. Commerce Department weighed banning exports of chipmaking tools to those Chinese factories manufacturing advanced semiconductors to impede China's growing dominance in state-of-the-art chips.
- The U.S. added SMIC to a trade blacklist over alleged military ties in 2020.
- Shares of Chinese chipmakers rallied amid brewing Sino-American tensions, expecting Beijing to step up support for domestic firms to bolster the critical technology.
