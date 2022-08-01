ñol

China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
  • China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports.
  • China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review.
  • In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of discipline and the law."
  • China launched the Big Fund in 2014 to boost its semiconductor industry.
  • The Big Fund raised 138.7 billion yuan ($20.54 billion) for its first and 204 billion yuan for its second fund.
  • The fund financed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's leading chip fab, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd, a flash memory maker, and several smaller companies and funds.
  • China also probed IT Minister Xiao Yaqing for "violation of discipline and law."
  • Xiao's ministry regulated the domestic heavy industry, automobile, telecom, and electronics sectors, overseeing companies from Huawei Technologies Co to Xiaomi Corp XIACY.
  • Simultaneously, Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABAwere amid steps to amend their position following a sweeping regulatory crackdown on the sector.
  • Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate approved a $280 billion bill to drive the U.S. semiconductor industry, reducing its dependence on its Asian counterparts like China.
  • The U.S. also adopted measures and convinced its allies to restrict cutting-edge semiconductor tech inflow to China.

