Bloom Energy Gets Price Target Boost Post Solid Q2 Results

- Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov raised the price target for Bloom Energy Corp BE to $29 from $23 while maintaining the Strong Buy ratings on the shares.
- The analyst mentions that Bloom is a high-beta, aggressive growth idea in a popular but polarizing vertical. He states that Bloom's positioning vis-à-vis energy resilience represents a play on climate adaptation, specifically the growing prevalence of grid outages.
- KeyBanc analyst Sangita Jain raised the price target for Bloom Energy to $33 (an upside of 12%) from $24 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst states that BE remains well positioned to gain from the many benefits offered to it by the Inflation Reduction Act.
- Jain believes that higher power prices make BE's servers competitive in additional markets, and the Hydrogen PTC in the IRA should help to jumpstart hydrogen electrolyzer sales.
- Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised the price target on Bloom Energy to $30 (an upside of 2%) from $28 while maintaining the Positive rating on the shares.
- The analyst stated that Bloom Energy reported solid Q2 results, with higher than expected fuel cell acceptances pushing the top-line beat.
- The analyst notes that margin pressures have begun to wane, and the company reaffirmed its gross margin guidance.
- Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 18.54% at $29.35 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.