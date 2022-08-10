Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher.

Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'"

The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL.

Cramer said he is not recommending any Chinese stocks, when asked about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA. "They break your heart too many times."

When asked about Dropbox Inc DBX, Cramer said, "Nothing ever happens to the stock, and I think that that’s because nothing’s going to happen to the stock." He added, "I’m going to have to say, pass."

Cramer said EOG Resources Inc EOG is "one of the best oil companies in the world."

When asked about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA SID, he said, "People don’t want to own steel companies at this point in the cycle, and if they do, they’re going to buy Nucor NUE."

