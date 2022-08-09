ñol

Elon Musk Sheds Tesla Shares Valued At $6.8B — In First Such Sale Since April

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 9, 2022 10:26 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold $6.85 billion worth of the electric-vehicle maker's shares, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. 

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur sold 7.92 million Tesla shares valued at nearly $6.85 billion, taking into account Friday’s closing price of $864.51.

The shares were sold on Aug. 5 in 55 transactions, according to the filings. 

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: No reason was stated by Tesla for Musk's share sale.

Last year, Musk sold more than $16 billion worth of Tesla shares, beginning in November after he asked his followers on Twitter if he should sell his stock in the company.

A Bloomberg MIV Pulse survey indicated that Musk will continue to sell his stake in Tesla. 68% of the polled respondents believed that he would continue to sell irrespective of the outcome of his attempts to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR

In April, Musk sold $3.9 billion worth of Tesla shares to possibly fund his Twitter bid but said he did not plan to sell more stock.

So far this year, Tesla shares have shed 19.6% in value but are up nearly 37% from their 52-week lows.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 2.4% lower at $850 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

 

