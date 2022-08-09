Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Reveals Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering, To Trade On Nasdaq Capital Market Tomorrow

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT recently announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions.
In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 187,500 additional shares of common stock at the offering price, less the underwriting discount. The company expects to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market tomorrow.
In connection with the Nasdaq listing, the company will implement a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1 for 2.25. The reverse stock split will be effective as of the open of trading on August 9, 2022. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, expanded sales and marketing activities, and providing additional specialty short-term loans.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.