Elon Musk Says Meeting Tesla's Delivery Target Requires 'Insane Amount' Of Work But…

When Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk delivered the prepared remarks on the second-quarter earnings call, he sounded upbeat on a record second-half performance.

Although, Musk’s tone turned a little cautious when he took to Twitter on Monday.

“Growing at a 50%/year requires an insane amount of work, but is achievable with outstanding execution,” the billionaire said. For the unversed, Tesla has set for itself a long-term delivery growth target of 50%.

The statement came as a reply to a tweet by Future Fund’s Gary Black, who said Tesla can grow volume by more than 50% for the foreseeable future. The Tesla bull had tagged Musk and Tesla’s Head Of Investor Relations Martin Viecha as well.

Black based his deduction on four charts provided by EV-volumes, which showed an accelerating global electric vehicle adoption and Tesla’s increasing share of the global EV market as well as the passenger vehicle market.

Tesla along with the rest of the automakers has gone through a harrowing period thus far this year amid supply chain issues and production disruptions due to the COVID resurgence in China.

Tesla delivered 564,743 vehicles in the first half of the year, and to make up for the 50% year-over-year volume growth in 2022, it has to sell 839,515 cars for the remainder of the year.

Tesla closed Monday’s session 0.78% higher at $871.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

