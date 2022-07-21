Tesla Posting Record-Breaking H2 Deliveries 'Somewhat' Out Of Elon Musk's Control: Munster Shares Insights From Q2 Call

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported mixed quarterly results on Wednesday and the stock reacted with a move to the upside in after-hours trading.

Noted Tesla analyst and Loup Fund co-founder Gene Munster sifted through the information gleaned out of the company’s earnings call.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned on the call that the company would have record-breaking second-half deliveries. This is something that is "somewhat out of his control," Munster said.

Musk also flagged softer margins due to the scaling of production.

Munster’s Key Earnings Call Takeaways:

Musk reaffirmed that the broader rollout of the full-self-driving feature is on track this year. Munster is of the view the recent departure of Tesla’s ex-AI executive Andrej Karpathy isn’t a measurable headwind to the timing of the FSD release, given the company has a team of 120 people in the software AI group.

isn’t a measurable headwind to the timing of the FSD release, given the company has a team of 120 people in the software AI group. The Tesla CEO also said in his prepared remarks that FSD users now number 100,000. Munster said this is ahead of his estimate of 50,000.

The company announced that AI Day 2.0 is being pushed from August to either September or October. The shift, according to the Loup analyst, is due to Karpathy leaving.

Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn said the delivery growth target of 50% is difficult but doable. Kirkhorn also hinted at margin pressure due to the ramp of the Giga factories in Austin and Berlin.

Musk mentioned carbon, steel, and aluminum prices are falling. Munster expects this to positively impact margins in early 2023.

Read Benzinga’s story on Tesla’s Bitcoin disposal in Q2

Munster’s Read Of Q2 Results:

Tesla’s gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, contracted to 26.2%, Munster noted. The softer margin is despite the average selling price increasing by 5%.

The company suggested most of these costs, related to forex impact, Shanghai shutdown, and ramp-up of Austin and Berlin Gigafactories will work themselves out.

With Tesla reiterating its 50% delivery growth target, it has to sell about 835,000 cars in the second half, Munster said.

Price Action: Tesla closed Wednesday’s session up 0.80% at $742.50 and surged another 1.5% to $753.68 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.