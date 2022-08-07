Apple's iPadOS Delay: Gurman Discusses Reasons For Holding Back Release, Why It Makes Sense

Apple, Inc. AAPL is likely to delay the release of the next iteration of the iPadOS – the operating system that powers the iPad, by nearly a month to October, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said last week.
The Delay, Why It Makes Sense: The iPadOS 16 will likely be launched along with the macOS Ventura in October, while the iOS 16 – the iPhone OS, and the new Apple Watch software will be unveiled in September, the Apple writer said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.
The postponement, according to Gurman, makes sense, as Apple strives to make the iPad more Mac-like. The columnist sees the following as rationales for the potential delay in the iPadOS launch.
Both the hardware will get Stage Manager, a multitasking feature that lets users organize their desktops.
Launching Stage Manager at the same time as the iOS 16, new iPhones, and Apple Watches would have created unnecessary distractions for both the marketing and software engineering teams.
The delay gives Apple more time to work out the kinks in the new feature.
Apple at times launches new iPads in October, and therefore the company may have deemed it fit to launch both the hardware and software together.
Read Benzinga’s story on Apple’s WWDC 2022 announcements
Potential Pushbacks: Gurman sees some risk in staggering the iPadOS 16 and iOS16 launch, particularly for users who own both an iPhone and iPad. He noted that new iMessage features like message retraction and editing won’t work seamlessly between iOS 16 and iPadOS 15 devices.
“Other new features—such as the iCloud Shared Photo Library, more advanced collaboration tools and the ability to transfer FaceTime calls between the devices—likely won’t work for those users either,” he said.
Nevertheless, the delay is probably still worth it, Gurman said.
Apple stock closed Friday’s session down 0.14% at $165.35, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.