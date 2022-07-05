The weight of evidence appears to be firmly stacking up against former U.S. President Donald Trump in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot.

What Happened: Following the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, more witnesses are expected to testify against Trump before a congressional committee looking into the insurrection, reported Boston Herald.

Panel member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) reportedly said, “every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important."

“There will be way more information and stay tuned.”

The committee is also reportedly looking into documentary footage spanning the final months of Trump in office, which includes interviews with Trump and his family members.

In a separate interview, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), also a member of the committee, said, “We are following additional leads. I think those leads will lead to new testimony,” according to the Herald.

Why It Matters: The panel looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection has subpoenaed White House counsel Pat Cipollone and said it would also welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members who were with the former president the day of the riot, the Herald reported.

Last week, Hutchinson testified before Congress that Trump lunged at a Secret Service member and tried to drive the presidential limousine himself to the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Committee’s Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said over the weekend that criminal referrals — including against Trump — to the Justice Department could follow as it intensifies its investigation into the Jan 6. attack and the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to the Herald.

