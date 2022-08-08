China Posts Robust Export Growth For July As Its Major Hubs Open: What This Means For The Global Economy

China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion dollars in July, up from 17.9% in June, per the Wall Street Journal.
On the other hand, imports for July grew 2.3% year-over-year to $232 billion dollars, much lower than the economists' projection of 3.8%.
What Happened: As the China economy opens back up from its COVID-19 lockdowns, the resurgence of its exports can be attributed to the easing of supply chain disruptions and backlogs from the “zero-Covid” policy.
In July, Beijing’s overall trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.26 billion from $97.9 billion in June, as stated by ABC News.
The trade surplus represents an uneven recovery in China’s economy as there is a lack of domestic demand, with further evidence pointing to more internal struggles coming from China’s housing market.
China’s mortgage boycott has increased to 320 real estate projects from 30 in four weeks, spanning 100 different cities, according to Bloomberg.
Also Read: 'Power Of Siberia': The Russian Natural Gas Pipeline From Siberia To Shanghai
Chinese Exports To Russia: After many Western companies pulled out of Russia, China began to fill the void as Russia bought $6.7 billion dollars of China exports, an annual increase of 20%, as mentioned by Bloomberg.
This brought China's exports with Russia back to levels seen before the war with Ukraine, though Russian oil shipments to China have started to lag.
Global Demand: The Wall Street Journal said retailers such as Target Corporation TGT, Walmart Inc WMT and Best Buy Co Inc BBY are saturated with unsold inventories due to diminished demand, which will cause these companies to reduce their orders and cut cost.
If China's export demand softens, it could create a new issue for the struggling economy, as its export growth brought the Chinese economy out of a sticky situation during the initial pandemic outbreak in 2020.
In July, the International Monetary Fund predicted that China’s economy would grow 3.3% this year, below the Communist Party’s target of 5.5% set in April.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.